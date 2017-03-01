Museum seeks help with cleanup

Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to dust, update various displays and exhibits, polish brass, make sure electronic equipment is in working order and assist park rangers with special projects. A complimentary lunch will be provided courtesy of Grandma’s Sports Garden.

If you can volunteer to help, contact LSMMA at (218) 727-2497 or info@lsmma.com.

LSMMA is a nonprofit organization established in 1973 to preserve the region’s maritime history. For more information, visit lsmma.com.