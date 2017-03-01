Museum seeks help with cleanup
The Lake Superior Marine Museum Association, in conjunction with the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center, will host its annual Spring Cleaning Day on March 15 at the Visitor Center at 600 South Lake Ave., in Canal Park.
Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to dust, update various displays and exhibits, polish brass, make sure electronic equipment is in working order and assist park rangers with special projects. A complimentary lunch will be provided courtesy of Grandma’s Sports Garden.
If you can volunteer to help, contact LSMMA at (218) 727-2497 or info@lsmma.com.
LSMMA is a nonprofit organization established in 1973 to preserve the region’s maritime history. For more information, visit lsmma.com.