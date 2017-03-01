Trump administration delays Asian carp project

After months of expert and public input, the plan was supposed to be released Tuesday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and would have laid out the methods of stopping Asian bighead and silver carp at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Ill.

The release is on indefinite hold for now, Allen Marshall, public affairs officer for the Army Corps Rock Island District, told the News Tribune.

"There's no timetable right now," Marshall said, adding that the review was called to gain more information on potential impacts.

Great Lakes advocates say the plan was a critical step in protecting the lakes from the invasive Asian carp, which have overtaken large swaths of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers after escaping from fish farms two decades ago.

The Illinois River system is connected to Lake Michigan by a series of natural and man-made waterways.

Without the plan, construction on improved defenses at Brandon Road can't start. Conservation leaders say that leaves the Great Lakes exposed to a potential Asian carp invasion.

"The Trump administration's decision to block the release of a plan to protect the Great Lakes from the invasive Asian carp is unacceptable," said Marc Smith, policy director for the National Wildlife Federation's Great Lakes Regional Center. The plan "needs to see the light of day to help prevent the Asian carp from wreaking havoc on our environment and economy. Delaying action only allows the carp to keep swimming closer to our Great Lakes."

The imported carp — which are filter feeders that consume huge amounts of biomass and grow to near 100 pounds while outcompeting native species — could wreak havoc on the Great Lakes ecosystem and its multi-billion-dollar sport-fishing industry, said Dan Eichinger, executive director of Michigan United Conservation Clubs.

In Minnesota, some of the carp have made it up the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers near and even north of the Twin Cities.