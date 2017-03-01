Skinny and delicious: 3 healthy slow cooker recipes

Fortunately, with these skinny slow cooker recipes, cooks can cut down on time in the kitchen while still keeping their health in check. Try these three slow cooker recipes that are not only delicious but nutritious.

Slow Cooker Teriyaki Meatballs

For those looking for an appetizer to tide them over, these turkey meatballs are packed full of protein. The even better news? This asian-inspired version of teriyaki sauce is healthier than most and contains no fructose corn syrup or large amounts of sugar.

Serves: 20 to 22 meatballs

Ingredients:

Meatballs

1 pound lean ground turkey

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 egg

1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

1 clove of garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Optional: sesame seeds for topping

Teriyaki Sauce

1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup pineapple juice

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees, line a baking sheet with foil and spray it with cooking spray.

In large bowl, whisk together all of the meatball ingredients except the ground turkey. Add in the turkey and mix together with a fork or hands until everything is combined.

Using a cookie scoop or tablespoon, scoop out equal portions of the meatball mixture and form into balls. Place the meatballs onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes.

In the meantime, whisk together all of the ingredients in the teriyaki sauce in a medium-sized bowl.

Remove the meatballs from the oven and place them in a slow cooker sprayed with cooking spray.

Pour in the teriyaki sauce and toss everything together.

Set the slow cooker to low, cover and cook the meatballs for 2 to 3 hours.

Give the meatballs a stir a couple times during the cooking process to ensure all are coated in teriyaki sauce.

Recipe courtesy of Reciperunning.com

Crock-Pot Beef and Broccoli

Sometimes busy parents and individuals choose takeout purely for convenience. This recipe eliminates the need to pick up dinner, instead this Chinese-inspired dish will be waiting and ready when they arrive home.

While the beef supplies protein, broccoli is high in fiber which curbs hunger, low in calories and fat which assists in weight loss and contains calcium and vitamins that help build stronger bones.

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 pound thin beef ribeye, sliced into strips

¼ cup coconut aminos (found in the Asian grocery aisle), or soy sauce

2 tablespoons white wine

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons coconut oil

2 cloves smashed and chopped garlic

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 head of broccoli, broken into pieces

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Directions:

Add the liquid to the slow cooker. Add garlic and stir in spices. Toss meat in slow cooker to coat. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. Add broccoli about an hour before serving. Sprinkle sesame seeds over top and serve.

Recipe courtesy of Draxe.com

Slow Cooker Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

If a sweet tooth is creeping up, this indulgent, yet low-calorie cake is the way to go at just 141 calories per slice. While the slow cooker locks in moisture to keep the cake moist, the peanut butter adds a great source of protein and chocolate is packed with antioxidants.

Serves: 16

Ingredients:

1 c. whole-wheat pastry flour

1 tbsp. baking powder

1/2 c. honey

2 egg whites

1/3 c. peanut butter, no sugar added

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/2 c. unsweetened cocoa powder

3/4 c. unsweetened applesauce

Directions:

Line the bottom of your slow cooker with cut-to-fit parchment paper and spray the inside using an oil sprayer.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder until well combined. In a second large mixing bowl, whisk together all wet ingredients, and then combine the two bowls. Stir all the ingredients together until well combined.

Pour into slow cooker and cook on low for 4 hours, or until knife inserted into the middle pulls out clean.

Recipe courtesy of Skinnyms.com

