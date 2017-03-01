Jackson, who was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison Friday, admitted to using meth hours before Friedman died during a guilty plea in January. White was not charged with Friedman's death.

According to a criminal complaint against White, who is charged with one count of neglect of a child and one count of contributing to a need for child protection or services, an autopsy of the 2-year-old's body showed that while she died of freshwater drowning, she also had other injuries. The Pioneer has requested autopsy data from the Beltrami County Attorney's Office.

The criminal complaint states that the child had bleeding between the skull and the scalp, as well as soft-tissue injuries to her scalp, face, neck, torso and upper and lower extremities.

The complaint also reveals text messages between White and Jackson regarding the alleged abuse. In one message, sent on April 18, White texted that the child "has bruises on her forehead and eyes so much for keeping her and having our rent paid for sure." In a message allegedly sent the next day White wrote, "I need help to glue her head. It's the only thing I can think of to do even tho I kno it needs staples. But she just had stitches 1.5 weeks ago." White also texted, "I have kids that abuse foster kids," according to the complaint.

In a message sent on May 11 White said, "(KRF) should just die then maybe u will quit using." White later texted that she was going to turn everyone in because she couldn't live with the abuse of Friedman, and that Friedman would end up dying.

While speaking to the Pioneer, White said the text messages were taken out of context.

"Mostly I was just trying to say whatever I could to get Nate to stop doing what he was doing," White said.

According to the complaint, White admitted that Friedman had been dropped, and that she had bruising and swelling on her forehead near her eye. White also said her children were "rowdy" with Friedman and that she chose not to take the child to a hospital because she was concerned it would result in another investigation.

"White's lack of action in protecting (Friedman) from the acts of abuse and neglect caused the demise of (Friedman)," the complaint reads.

White is scheduled to appear in court Friday, March 17.