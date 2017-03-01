Fire at Deerwood, Minn., donation site ruled arson

The fire was reported at 12:01 a.m. at Salem WEST, established by the Salem Lutheran Church, that houses donated clothing and household goods until they can be distributed to those in need.

Deerwood Fire Chief Mike Bodle said the fire appeared to start in-between a detached garage and the Salem WEST building. The structures both were in flames upon arrival. Firefighters from Deerwood and Crosby were on scene until about 4 a.m. fighting the fire.

Bodle said the fire was ruled arson and agencies are seeking the public's help. If anyone knows anything they are asked to call the arson hotline at (800) 723-2020.