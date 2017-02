1 / 2

Duluth Scottish Heritage Association dancers and pipers practice Monday at Mitchell Auditorium for the annual “Thistles & Shamrocks” Concert. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Mitchell Auditorium at the College of St. Scholastica. Tickets are available through www.duluthscots.org or can be purchased at the door. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

