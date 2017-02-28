Photos: Hands-on science

Second-graders at Lowell Elementary School in Duluth rush to touch the foam oozing from a flask at the conclusion of a decomposition reaction experiment prepared by students from the College of St. Scholastica on Tuesday as part of a host of STEM activities held at the school. Stations featured everything from separating DNA from split peas to learning how volcanoes erupt. In this experiment, a special form of hydrogen peroxide was mixed with soapy water, an active agent and food coloring. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.