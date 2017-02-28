March brings push to restock food shelves

"It's my Moola Hat," said Suomela, who updates the Waters of Life Lutheran Church congregation with weekly food shelf donation totals throughout the monthlong campaign. Suomela was among the speakers at the Bent Paddle Taproom in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood on Tuesday to announce the start of CHUM's move to "Squash Hunger" as part of the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign — an annual post-holidays effort used to restock 300 food shelves throughout the state.

Suomela, 53, reported the church raised $7,930 for CHUM last March. It was the seventh straight annual increase for Waters of Life and the top church donation to the Duluth food shelf for the same campaign last year.

"They can do more with money than they can with any other donations," Suomela said, echoing the sentiment of CHUM food shelf director Scott Van Daele, who said this year the local effort hopes to raise $115,000 and 15,000 pounds of food that he says continues to fly off the shelves to families in five-day parcels. Buying power, Van Daele explained, allows CHUM to turn $10 cash into about $70 worth of food.

"Hunger isn't going anywhere," he said, citing 600 families a month coming through CHUM's downtown food shelf.

Sarah Hannigan, general manager of Whole Foods Co-op in Duluth, said Whole Foods stores raised $8,700 last March in its "round-up" initiative that's separate from its food collection and asks customers to donate their leftover change to the nearest dollar after paying for their groceries.

"Our shoppers with their change made a great impact in our community," Hannigan said, adding that 17 co-ops across Minnesota totaled $100,000 together in their round-up efforts.

Bent Paddle Taproom is offering impromptu tours of its adjacent brewing operation in exchange for donations as one of more than a dozen businesses and entities participating throughout March.

Said taproom manager Pepin Young, "We're pretty stoked."

ONLINE

Find a link to donate to the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign at chumduluth.org.