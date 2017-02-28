Due to the weak complexity of the next snow maker significant accumulations are not expected. The pattern looks rather quiet through the end of the week.

Another clipper rolls through Friday night into Saturday AM. The weekend will end on a positive not with a lot of upper 30s and low to mid40s away from lake.

FORECAST

Wednesday: A cloudy day. High 28. Low 19.

Thursday: Some sunshine. High 24. Low 12.

Friday: More PM clouds. High 25. Low 0.

Saturday: Much warmer. High 40. Low 19.

Sunday: Another mild day. High 42. Low 27.

Monday: Wintry mix possible. High 36. Low 32.

