Bygones for Wednesday, March 1, 2017

• A $2 million bond for a new bus garage and 45 buses was approved yesterday by the Duluth City Council. The bonds will be used to match more than $8 million in grants being sought from the federal Urban Mass Transit Administration.

News Tribune

March 1, 1997

• St. Louis County recently joined a multicounty computer group developed by the Minnesota Counties Information System to handle property assessment and tax work. While the move has caused some delays, it will save taxpayers in the county about $90,000 a year.

• Members of the Proctor Comprehensive Plan Committee have been meeting for about a year, working on a statement of where Proctor is heading and what kind of town it should be. They'll unveil their vision in a town meeting this week.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.