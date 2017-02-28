News Tribune adding USA Today pages

So, we're excited to announce that USA Today's national and international news coverage will be a daily part of the News Tribune's print product, starting with Wednesday's edition. We are adding USA Today's Money page as well. You will find the USA Today pages toward the back of the front section of the paper — on Wednesday they will be found on Pages A8-11.

"We're excited to join forces with USA Today and to begin delivering more every day," said News Tribune publisher Neal Ronquist. "USA Today is recognized and respected for concisely written world and national news stories. Bringing together the Duluth News Tribune's strong local and regional reporting, with USA Today's prowess for national and world stories, in one paper provides our readers with a great value."

With the arrival of USA Today's content, we have repackaged the front section of the paper to focus on local content up front (local, state, regional news) before exploring the day's most important national, international and financial stories. Major breaking news stories still will have a presence on the front page, but the majority of that content will be found on the USA Today pages.

Because having a designated "local" page in the midst of other local news pages would be redundant, we have dropped that designator, but not the content. All of the local news stories that you rely on every day will be part of the front section of the paper.

As always, we want to hear your thoughts about the new USA Today pages. Please contact me at rlubbers@duluthnews.com or at (218) 723-5301.

Rick Lubbers, Duluth News Tribune editor