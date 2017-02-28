Dow snaps 12-day run ahead of Trump's speech

All three major indexes posted gains, however, for the month of February, with the S&P 500 up 3.7 percent.

Stocks have risen sharply in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, bolstered by Trump's promises of tax reform, infrastructure spending and reduced regulations, and investors are looking for more specifics on how he may achieve those promises.

Ahead of his address Tuesday night, Trump on Monday met U.S. state governors at the White House and said he sees "big" infrastructure spending and that he is seeking a "historic" increase in military spending of more than 9 percent.

While a lack of concrete details from Trump could disappoint some investors, other investors may just be looking for any sign that Trump's pro-growth plans are on track, strategists said.

"There's a significant amount of optimism and euphoria in this market. I don't expect there to be a lot of details, but I'm also not confident that the market is going to disappointed by not having details. This market loves to trade on hope," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"The key thing we're focused on is how is he going to pay for these tax cuts."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 25.2 points, or 0.12 percent, to 20,812.24, the S&P 500 had lost 6.11 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,363.64 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 36.46 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5,825.44.

For the month, the Dow rose 4.8 percent and the Nasdaq gained 3.8 percent.

The S&P is up 10.5 percent since the Nov. 8 election.

Target slumped 12.2 percent in its biggest one-day percentage drop since 2008 after the retailer's full-year profit forecast missed estimates and the company said it would take a $1 billion hit to its operating profit.

The S&P retail index was down 0.8 percent and the discretionary index was down 0.7 percent, the biggest drag on the S&P 500.

Also weighing on sentiment was data that showed U.S. economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter.