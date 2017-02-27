Tufte, 32, was taken to CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center then airlifted Saturday to the burn center at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. According to a journal entry on the CaringBridge page by his wife, Dawn, 31, he "suffered some burns to his face, back, shoulders and also inhaled a lot of smoke."

Dawn Tufte and the couple's roommate, Garrett Phillips, 29, were treated and released.

Dawn Tufte wrote Monday on the CaringBridge page that her husband was doing better each day and will be able to go home once he's off oxygen. The hospital reported Tufte's condition as good.

The fire, which started in the front bedroom, was reported at 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Carrington and New Rockford firefighters fought the blaze, which destroyed the mobile home in east-central North Dakota, Carrington Fire Chief Ken Wangen said.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the state fire marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe page started on Saturday had raised over $63,000 for the family as of 6 p.m Monday. The fundraising page can be found at bit.ly/2lW6fb8.

Evans Funeral Home in Carrington lists a pending visitation and prayer service for Dawn and Brandon Tufte's children - Alex, 11, Melody, 8, and Spencer, 7 - at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carrington and a funeral service at Carrington High School gymnasium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the Tufte Family Benefit at any Gate City Bank located throughout North Dakota. Gate City Bank in Carrington will also accept non-monetary donations for the family.

Carrington Public Schools' website states the school will provide counselors and support personnel for students and staff on Monday and the following days as needed.

The CaringBridge page for Brandon Tufte can be found at bit.ly/2l6kIl7.