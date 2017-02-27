Search
    Senate confirms Ross as commerce secretary

    By Reuters Media Today at 6:43 p.m.
    Wilbur Ross testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be commerce secretary at Capitol Hill in Washington Jan. 18, 2017. Carlos Barria / Reuters

    WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate easily confirmed billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as U.S. commerce secretary on Monday, Feb. 27, with strong support from Democrats, installing President Donald Trump's top official on trade matters.

    The Senate voted 72-27 to confirm Ross, who has been highly critical of China's trade practices and who has had a strong influence on Trump's opposition to multilateral trade deals such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trump has designated Ross to lead a renegotiation of the 23-year-old U.S.-Canada-Mexico North American Free Trade Agreement.

