North Shore Scenic Railroad looking for conductors

Classes are required and begin on Wednesday, and continue every Wednesday for seven weeks, preparing potential volunteers to pass the General Code of Operating Rules (GCOR) exam.

"We get a lot of people who are retired and always wanted to work on the railroad," said Ken Buehler, general manager of the scenic railroad. The railroad also sees "a lot of younger people interested in a railroad career, (and others who) are just looking for something interesting to do that is volunteer-based."

The training follows federal guidelines for conductor training, and the accreditation received can be applied to nearly any railroad, Buehler said.

"We use the same standards, training and rules as all railroads," Buehler said. "Including the exam."

All railroad employees in the country must complete the GCOR exam annually, so returning volunteers also are required to take it.

Buehler added that there also are opportunities to fill other positions — as a fireman, or engineer's assistant and even an engineer's apprentice, which can get some hours logged operating the train.

The New Conductor Class will consist of five classroom sessions and two sessions that will be hands-on with the trains.

The railroad operates daily from May until mid-October, with special excursions and events throughout the year.

The positions being filled will handle duties such as greeting passengers, directing train movements and answering passengers' questions.

"This country grew up with the railroad," Buehler said. "To have the opportunity to watch and help with a child's first train ride is quite special."

Other skills taught in the class will include general operations, signals, locomotive operation, and radio etiquette — all skills that can be applied to any railroad position, Buehler said.

Volunteers must be 18 years old and have a valid ID. A pre-employment drug screen is also required by the Federal Railroad Administration. There also are some physical requirements.

Class information

Classes will be held at the Depot, 506 W. Michigan St. in Duluth. They begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will continue at the same time and location every Wednesday for the following six weeks, with the GCOR exam being held on April 15.

More information can be found at duluthtrains.com or by calling (218) 722-1273 or (800) 423-1273.