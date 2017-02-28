Bygones for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

• A petition is circulating in the Proctor area that would force the Proctor School Board to call a special election. The action follows the launching of another petition a week ago that calls for the firing of School Superintendent Robert Martinka.

News Tribune

Feb. 28, 1997

• A committee negotiating controversial issues regarding the BWCA agreed yesterday on a plan to restore two truck portages in exchange for adding large areas of land to the wilderness. The plan could overcome a months-long impasse between the motorboat groups and the environmental groups.

• A state bailout for communities that had to overspend their budgets on snow removal in 1996 could provide $2 million for Northeastern Minnesota. Duluth, which spent $1 million more than usual for snow removal, could receive about $375,000.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.