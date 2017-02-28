Bygones for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
News Tribune
Feb. 28, 1977
• Residents of Duluth's Oneota neighborhood plan to protest the razing of their homes for construction of an industrial park when city councilors tour the area this afternoon. The area affected is between 40th and 46th Avenues West and I-35 and Second Street.
• A petition is circulating in the Proctor area that would force the Proctor School Board to call a special election. The action follows the launching of another petition a week ago that calls for the firing of School Superintendent Robert Martinka.
News Tribune
Feb. 28, 1997
• A committee negotiating controversial issues regarding the BWCA agreed yesterday on a plan to restore two truck portages in exchange for adding large areas of land to the wilderness. The plan could overcome a months-long impasse between the motorboat groups and the environmental groups.
• A state bailout for communities that had to overspend their budgets on snow removal in 1996 could provide $2 million for Northeastern Minnesota. Duluth, which spent $1 million more than usual for snow removal, could receive about $375,000.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.