Minnesota moose herd stable but still down

The DNR on Monday released the results from its helicopter survey of random sects of the moose range in the state — namely St. Louis, Lake and Cook counties — showing the population has remained relatively stable since 2012.

That stability — a statistically insignificant drop from the 4,020 estimate in 2016 — is the good news.

But the bad news it that the population is down 58 percent from the 8,840 moose estimated in 2006 and shows no signs of going back up.

While the big, constant declines of a few years ago seem to have slowed, there’s no sign the population can rebuild itself to traditional levels, DNR scientists said.

“At this point, results do not indicate that moose are recovering in Northeastern Minnesota,” said Glenn DelGiudice, DNR moose project leader. “While it is encouraging to see that the decline in the population since 2012 has not been as steep, the apparent stability does not allow us to forecast the direction of the population’s trajectory into the future.”

Trying to count moose from helicopters is hard enough, and extrapolating a few selected survey areas to the entire moose region is even more difficult. But the DNR says it is 90 percent certain that the population estimate is between 3,010 and 4,710 moose.

Scientists for the past decade have been trying to find out why moose declined so rapidly in the state earlier in the decade — the state’s once large northwestern herd is gone entirely — and have focused on several key factors, including the impact of warmer temperatures on moose nutrition and moose parasites. Other issues include disease, a fatal brain worm spread by deer and predation by wolves and bears on moose calves.

Other scientists have looked at moose habitat, especially what food is available, noting moose numbers have actually gone up significantly in a few areas where big forest fires occurred in recent years. Those fires regenerate the forest and new growth makes for perfect moose food.

The research also suggests the recent signs of stability could have resulted from higher calf survival. But the DNR says it’s clear that infections, parasites and other health issues are killing moose and predisposing them to being preyed on by wolves.

Studies have shown that adult moose survival has the greatest long-term impact on changes in the size of moose populations. Moose survival research shows that survival of adult moose remained between 85 and 88 percent from 2014 to 2016, up from 81 percent from 2002 to 2008 and 81 percent in 2013.

Annual aerial moose surveys have been conducted each year since 1960 in Northeastern Minnesota. Adjustments were made in 2005 to make the survey more accurate and annual results more comparable.

This year’s survey involved flying 52 survey plots of 13 square miles each, across Northeastern Minnesota from Jan. 5-14. The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and 1854 Treaty Authority contributed funding and provided personnel for the survey.