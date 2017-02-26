But in a highly unusual mishap, presenter Warren Beatty first, mistakenly initially announced that musical "La La Land" had won, causing confusion and uproar on Hollywood's biggest night. Beatty said he had been given the wrong envelope to open.

Emma Stone won best actress for the musical, and "Manchester by the Sea" star Casey Affleck was named best actor on a night where U.S. President Donald Trump was the butt of numerous jokes, capping a Hollywood awards season marked by fiery protests at his policies.

"La La Land" director Damien Chazelle, 32, became the youngest person to ever win a best director Oscar.

Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali won their first Oscars for their supporting roles in African-American stories "Fences" and "Moonlight," in stark contrast to the 2016 Academy Awards when no actors of color were even nominated.

"Moonlight," the coming of age tale of a young black boy in Miami, also won the best adapted screenplay statuette, while grief-driven independent drama "Manchester by the Sea" took home original screenplay.

Romantic musical "La La Land," the tale of a struggling actress and a jazz pianist in Los Angeles, went into the Oscars with a leading 14 nominations and emerged with six, including for its score and theme song "City of Stars."

Trump's presence loomed large at the three and a half hour show as host Jimmy Kimmel fired off political zingers and even tweeted at the Republican president, getting no immediate response.

The optimism that underlies "La La Land" stands in stark contrast with the politically charged timbre of the moment. This year's awards show unfolds as much of Hollywood is vocally opposed to Trump and his policies.

It also comes as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is trying to prove that it's heard the outrage and responded to the hurt expressed by the #OscarsSoWhite campaign. Seven of the 20 performers up for awards are actors of color, and films like "Moonlight," "Hidden Figures," and "Fences" all deal with race in America. In response to the furor, the Academy has taken steps to shake up its membership roles, with the goal of doubling the diversity of the voting body by 2020.

Host Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time poking fun at the current White House occupant. "This broadcast is being watched live by millions of Americans and around the world in more than 225 countries that now hate us," he said.

"I want to say thank you to President Trump, remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?," he added. "That's gone, thanks to him."

At times the broadcast played like voices of the opposition, as winners praised the immigrant experience and racial and religious diversity. In her remarks, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs argued that art bridges cultural barriers and that the film business is a globalized one that draws power from diverse voices.

"Tonight is proof that art has no borders, art has no single language, and art does not belong to a single faith," said Isaacs. "For the power of art is that it shares all these things."

The antipathy toward Trump was also evident in the selection of winners. Iranian director Asghar Farhadi picked up an Academy Award for best foreign-language movie for "The Salesman," but was not present at the ceremony in protest for the president's visa ban for citizens from Iran other Muslim countries. In a statement, Farhadi slammed the policy as inhuman and argued that "dividing the world into the us and our enemies categories creates fear."

The politicized tone extended to the commercials, with ads for Revlon and Cadillac seemingly more interested in discussing filling the social chasm between "blue" and "red" America than in hawking beauty products or SUVs. The New York Times, the subject of intense criticism from the president, who has labeled it "fake news," also took out a TV spot during the show, with the message that the truth is hard.

This is Kimmel's first turn as the show's emcee. The late night comic's show airs on ABC, the same network that broadcasts the Oscars. In an effort to appeal to younger crowds, the Oscars keeps cycling through hosts, such as Ellen DeGeneres, Seth MacFarlane, and Neil Patrick Harris, with few making return engagements.

"This is my first time here and the way you people go through hosts, it's probably my last time here," Kimmel quipped during his opening monologue. The comic tried to strike a chummy tone throughout the program, joking with Jeff Bridges about his vape pen and papering the crowd at the Dolby Theater with Junior Mints and Red Vines.

The program began with a spirited rendition of Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling," the Oscar-nominated anthem from "Trolls," that had the well-heeled audience of A-listers shaking, clapping, and in the case of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, singing along.

In technical categories, "Arrival" earned sound editing honors, while "Hacksaw Ridge" nabbed the sound mixing statue. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" and "Suicide Squad" picked up awards for costume design and makeup, respectively.