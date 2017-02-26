Monday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Accumulating snow likely on the way
A weak disturbance rolling through northern Minnesota will kick up light snow along the Canadian Border Monday afternoon.
Only a few snow showers with a couple pockets of sun are likely in the Twin Ports and to the east. However, a stronger storm system trekking through Wisconsin will create accumulating snow for the most of the Northland, including the Twin Ports Tuesday. Snowfall totals could reach half a foot by the time the snow wraps up late Tuesday night.
FORECAST
Monday: Mostly cloudy, flurries. High 37. Low 13.
Tuesday: Snow likely. High 34. Low 25.
Wednesday: Partial clearing. High 26. Low 15.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 24. Low 10.
Friday: Few snow showers. High 24. Low 10.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 39. Low 18.
Sunday: Snow likely. High 36. Low 25.