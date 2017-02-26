Minnesota baby found safe after possible abduction

The investigation is still ongoing, and a suspect is being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail on charges of kidnapping.

In a news release from the Willmar Police Department, it was reported that the child was taken Thursday evening from a home in Willmar after an argument between the suspect, a 33-year-old Willmar man, and the unidentified caller. The caller and the suspect did have a past relationship, but the child in question was not theirs in common, said the news release. The suspect was familiar to both the caller and the child.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the suspect was found and arrested at a rural Swift County address, but the child was not with him. Following additional investigation, the Willmar Police Department were led to an 18th Street Southwest address in Willmar, where the child was found in good health and unharmed later Friday night..

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the CEE-VI Drug Task Force, Swift County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted the Willmar Police Department.