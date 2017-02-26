Eastridge Church prepares to grow

Like many churches in town, Eastridge was put up in a residential area, and while places of worship are allowed in even areas zoned for rural residential use, Asbury said his congregation aspires to build more than a one-dimensional sanctuary.

That's why church representatives have been working for the last couple of years to change the zoning of their property. The Duluth Planning Commission voted 7-0 earlier this month in support of Eastridge's request which will now head to the Duluth City Council for consideration. If passed, the church property will be rezoned for mixed-use planned development.

"It will allow us to be very flexible with our land, but it's primarily for our expansion, so we can open a community center with a wellness center operating out of it," Asbury said.

"The back half of our property moves toward preservation and conservation, and then we get more flexibility with the front half of the site," Asbury said.

The community center will feature pretty much everything a typical YMCA does, except for a swimming pool, Asbury said. The building also will contain a sanctuary that doubles as a basketball court and recreational space.

The facility is expected to cost around $2 million to construct, and Asbury said the church recently launched a capital campaign to fund the project.

"We're ready to roll once the money's there," Asbury said, noting that a geological survey, architectural drawings and a market study have all been completed.

In addition to the community center aspect of the project, the proposed mixed-use planned development designation would allow for other types of operations on the site, explained Keith Hamre, Duluth's director of planning and construction services.

"They wanted to have a mixture of development, including the potential for housing in the future. And they wanted to have some personal services, like a fitness center component, which we don't allow in an R-1 or R-2 residential zone," said Hamre, noting that was the original zoning classification.

Hamre said any specific development plans for the property will still be subject to city review and approval. He noted that the plan calls for much of the property to remain undisturbed green space, calling this "a public benefit to the city."

"We wanted some access to some of the trails that are adjacent to Chester Creek in that area. We've noted that we don't have good trail access, and they were willing to provide public access to us," he said.

The new zoning could open the door to numerous types of future development, including a theater, a restaurant without a drive-through, an office building, medical services, a food shelf, retail or an assisted living facility.

"I guess what defines Eastridge is that we're adaptable. So if in 20 years the big need is for a food shelf or if there's a need for assisted care or whatever, we just wanted to not lock ourselves into a box," Asbury said.

Hamre agreed that the plan provides Eastridge with flexibility.

"The rezoning caps the potential build-out, but exactly how it looks and how it interacts with the rest of the property is what will come forward in the regulating plan. It gives them some options to look at that wouldn't normally be allowed under an existing zone district.

"That's one of the benefits of the planned unit development process. It allows us to get maybe some things we wouldn't normally get, like certain setbacks or certain sidewalk requirements or public amenities — like trail connections and parking — the types of things you wouldn't see on the table otherwise," Hamre said.

Asbury estimates the size of Eastridge's congregation at between 400 and 500. A typical Sunday worship usually draws about 300 people.

But Asbury said he wants the church to be a weeklong destination for families.

"I think churches that are just busy Sunday mornings are kind of selling themselves short. Churches used to be community centers, but we've sort of taken ourselves out of that role through the years," he said.

"I think churches are going to have to get creative," Asbury said.

But the expanding role of churches such as Eastridge create certain zoning challenges, according to Hamre.

"The nature and role that churches play in a community is changing. It's not just a meeting place people go to one time a week. It's becoming a place for activities all week long, and they're providing many various services to the community, whether it's different counseling classes, different exercise programs or whatever it might be. They're providing a lot more outreach to community members than we've seen before," he said.

"They're changing in their nature and their use, and that's kind of giving us some challenges, as we try to figure out how to classify that use. Sometimes it's almost getting to be quasi-commercial, and that's causing us to rethink how we look at some of those uses," Hamre said.