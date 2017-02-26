Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Treasury Secretary: Trump budget will not cut Social Security, Medicare

    By Reuters Media Today at 10:30 a.m.
    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Feb. 14, 2017. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's first budget proposal will not seek cuts in Social Security, Medicare and other entitlement federal benefits programs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

    Mnuchin was asked on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" program whether the Trump administration needed cuts in those areas.

    "We are not touching those now. So don't expect to see that as part of this budget, OK," Mnuchin said of the programs, according to a transcript provided by Fox. "We are very focused on other aspects and that's what's very important to us. And that's the president's priority."

    Explore related topics:Newspresident donald trumpSteven MnuchinBudgetSocial SecurityMedicare
    Advertisement
    randomness