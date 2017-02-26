Waves of snow forecast through Tuesday

A quick blast of snow overnight left many areas with a shovelable snow, with moderate snow still falling in Duluth this morning. The Weather Service says the second bout of snow is spreading eastward across the Northland this morning and will depart this afternoon.

A third period of snow will accompany a disturbance moving through the Dakotas, southern Canadian Prairies, northern Minnesota and northwest Ontario early Monday. That weak system is expected to affect areas generally north of U.S. Highway 2 in northern Minnesota. The Twin Ports should receive just a dusting while the Iron Range and areas north could see 1 to 3 inches on Monday.

Yet another storm system, this one potentially more potent, is expected to hit the region early Tuesday. Several inches of new snow is possible, but the exact track and amounts are still uncertain.

High temperatures today are expected to be in the mid-20s with mid-30s on Monday and Tuesday.