The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that authorities were called to the Oak Narrows area of Lake Vermilion, in Greenwood Township northeast of Cook, just before 3 p.m. on a report of a snowmobile that had broken through the ice.

Responding emergency personnel learned that a nearby resident had witnessed the incident and used his canoe and rope to rescue the snowmobile operator, identified as Ronald Hautala, while a family member called 911.

Hautala was brought to a nearby residence, and then transported to Cook Hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office reported.

Authorities said that earlier in the week, a vehicle went through the ice in shallow waters of Lake Vermilion near Pine Island; no one was hurt in that incident.

"The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office urges outdoor enthusiasts to abide by 'thin ice' warning signs and to remember that ice conditions can always be unpredictable, especially since the recent early thaw conditions in the area," the sheriff's office reported in a news release.

Cook Ambulance, Greenwood first responders and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad also responded to Saturday's incident.