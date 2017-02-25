Class focus: Caring for animals in a disaster

Certified by the Department of Homeland Security, the course, "All Hazards Preparedness for Animals in Disasters," is designed to help people respond to disasters involving animals in rural communities, according to a news release from the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium, which offers it.

The consortium is a nonprofit organization that trains first responders in all 50 states.

Eight hours of the course are led by an instructor and will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 16 at the University of Wisconsin-Superior Yellowjacket Union, 1605 Catlin Ave. Four hours of online training must be completed before then.

Topics such as safe animal handling, animal evacuation, animal sheltering, humane euthanasia and carcass disposal will be discussed.

Registration deadline is March 1. To register, visit Wisconsin Emergency Management at trainingwisconsin.org. If you have questions, contact Mary Boardman at (608) 242-3223 or mary.boardman@wisconsin.gov.