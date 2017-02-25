Bygones for Feb. 25, 2017

• Superior firefighters were still struggling yesterday afternoon against a two-day blaze in a large sawdust pile at the Superior Fiber Products Plant. Air in a large portion of the city has been permeated with acrid fumes from the fire for several days.

News Tribune, Feb. 25, 1997

• Owners of the Hegstrom Family Funeral Home in West Duluth have applied for a conditional use permit to install a crematorium in the home's garage sometime this spring. The Duluth Planning Commission will consider the request tomorrow.

• Tonight is the last public hearing on Miller-Dwan Medical Center's plan to sever ties with the city of Duluth and become a nonprofit company. The City Council is expected to vote on the issue following the hearing.

