Duluth police confirmed that the store was evacuated just before 4 p.m. after an employee found the object in a back storage area.

The discovery prompted heightened concern, as it came just a over a week after a Florida man was charged with plotting to set off homemade explosives at several Target stores on the East Coast in what authorities said "was a bizarre attempt to tank the company's stock," NBC News reported.

"Due to recent events occurring around the country in other Target stores, Target management made the decision to evacuate the store and have the Duluth Police Department respond to investigate the suspicious object," Duluth police said of Friday's incident in a news release.

The suspicious object was determined to not be a threat, police said. Employees were allowed back in the store, which reopened soon after.

There was no further information available on the nature of the object that prompted the evacuation.

A Target spokeswoman said "the safety and security of our guests is a top priority," and referred other questions to police.