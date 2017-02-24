Kalevala Day celebration Sunday in Duluth

Locally the day will be held Sunday at the Kenwood Lutheran Church at 2720 Myers Ave., with doors opening at 12:30 p.m.

Celebrating Kalevala Day along with Finland's 100th year of independence, the event will feature music and a program entitled "The Kalevala's Contribution to Finnish Identity and Nationhood," which will be presented by Marianne Wargelin, the honorary consul of Finland, Minneapolis.

"The Kalevala," an epic poem attributed to Elias Lönnrot, first was published in 1835, with the version best known today originating in 1849, according to the Kalevalaseura, or Kalevala Society.

A collection of folktales and folk songs, the 1849 version that is celebrated today contains over 22,000 verses and is the best-known work of Finnish literature worldwide, having been translated into 60 different languages.

"The Kalevala" is credited with being a driving force behind the development of a Finnish national identity and leading to the country's independence from Russia in 1917.

The government of Finland made the day an official flag day in 1978, as well as an official day of Finnish culture. Finland's Independence Day is on Dec. 6.

After Sunday's presentation, coffee and other light refreshments will be available. The event will also have a Tori, or Finnish marketplace, which will offer crafts, baked goods and other items.

The event is sponsored by the Ladies of the Kalevala, who will be holding various events throughout the year celebrating Finland's centennial.

If you go

Kalevala Day Celebration at Duluth's Kenwood Lutheran Church, 2720 Myers Ave. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with music beginning at 1 p.m. and the presentation at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Arlene Putikka Tucker at tuck5080@yahoo.com or (218) 289-5080.