Remodel or move? How to make a decision about your home

In other instances, the decision may not be as apparent. Homeowners may know about their home needs to change, but they might not be sure exactly what that is. While moving might make sense for some, remodeling may be more realistic for others.

Ericka Schott, realtor and team leader of the Ericka Schott Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties, explains how homeowners can decide whether to move or remodel.

Reasons for remodeling

"If you love the area you live in and your home fits your lifestyle — you have enough bedrooms, bathrooms, a big enough garage and if your yard's a good size — there's no point to move," Schott says. "But your house probably needs to be updated. You will feel better about coming home if you freshen it up a little bit."

According to Tom Spaeth, owner of Accent Kitchen & Bath in Fargo, if the home is paid for, a remodel gives homeowners nearly instant equity.

"In our business, we see adding space, remodeling kitchens and baths and redoing basements as the most popular choices for refreshing an existing home," he says.

But remodeling doesn't have to be extensive. Changing out light fixtures, updating appliances, countertops and cupboards or swapping out flooring are all ways homeowners can make their home feel new.

"If you're going to stay in the home and you really hate your kitchen and the cabinets — then go for it," Schott says. "Even getting your carpets cleaned every 6 months to a year is huge. Not only will it feel cleaner, it will smell cleaner and your carpet actually brightens up because the dust gets out of it."

Smaller changes such as paint color or adding a backsplash to the kitchen or bathroom may transform the home.

Choosing to sell

When debating whether to sell the home, one of the biggest factors to consider is the home's floor plan.

"Does your floor plan fit your family's needs and lifestyle — not only for today but for the next 5 years?" Schott asks. Homeowners must consider if they have enough room for future children, guests or even office space.

For those who opt to list their home in the Fargo-Moorhead area, the timing might be right.

"Right now we have a good market — it's very strong," Schott says. "People are shopping for homes earlier (in the season) than we've seen in the past. What's great about that is the home values have started to rise a little bit earlier than normal." According to the Fargo-Moorhead Area Association of Realtors Multiple Listing Service, the average sale price of a residential home in the F-M and surrounding area is $230,334. While the number of days it takes to sell depends on price point of the home, average days on the market is currently at 75 days, as reported to the F-M Area Association of Realtors.

"That goes for twin homes that sell in a day and the $700,000 house that sits there for 9 months. It's a strong average," Schott says.

Schott encourages buyers to find a home sooner rather than later. "Don't wait 6 months to a year to build up that down payment, because you're not going to gain any more house in a year," she says. "Not only are house prices going to go up, interest rates are going to be higher which will cost you thousands upon thousands in interest over a 30-year mortgage."

What to update and leave alone

For homeowners that do choose to sell, Schott suggests leaving big ticket items like appliances, flooring and cabinets alone. "If you aren't planning on staying, why would you spend tens of thousands of dollars on the house?" she asks.

Instead, make easy updates that require less effort and money, such as:

• Add peel and stick backsplash tile. The kitchen and bathroom can be easily updated with DIY peel and stick tile. "You don't even have to have a professional installer install it," Schott says. "You can cut it with a utility knife and it looks like the real thing."

• Update lighting. Swapping out outdated chandeliers, wall sconces or pendants or replacing florescent kitchen lights with recessed or track lighting can quickly bring a mid-20th century home into 2017.

• Clean carpets. One of the quickest ways to freshen up the home before selling is to restore carpets by having them professionally cleaned.

• Refinish outdated bathroom fixtures. Classic '70s blue, green or pink sinks, tubs and toilets stamp a date on a home. Buying new fixtures can be costly, but Schott says there's another option. "There's paint you can purchase where you can paint those bathroom fixtures," she says. DIYers can find tub, sink and tile refinishing kits at their local home improvement store. Not only does the product paint over ceramic surfaces, it also fills cracks and chips.

• Paint countertops. "You can paint your countertops so they look like marble or granite so you don't spend the thousands of dollars it costs to change those countertops," Schott says. She recommends Rustoleum counter transformation paint.

• Consider curb appeal. Making small tweaks to the landscaping by adding grass seed or planting flowers or bulbs can add to curb appeal. "We are one of the windiest states in the country, and it's dusty," Schott says. "Power washing your house makes a huge difference."