Bygones for Feb. 24, 2017

• The United States Indian Claims Commission has awarded the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa Indians an additional $1,023,808 for land ceded by the band in an April 7, 1866 treaty. A total of 2,030,510 acres were ceded in the treaty.

News Tribune, Feb. 24, 1997

• Northland business leaders say they are ready to help welfare recipients find work in the wake of a new Minnesota welfare plan with strict work requirements. Employers say they need motivated workers eager to learn and willing to start small.

• Eleven Northwestern Wisconsin counties hope to build a juvenile detention center in their region. That's why the members of the Superior Days lobbying effort have made the juvenile center a top issue for their trip to Madison this week.

