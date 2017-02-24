Giants Ridge moving to private management

IRRRB Commissioner Mark Phillips has for months said he wants to move to a single, private management of all Giants Ridge operations, some of which are now contracted and some of which are handled by IRRRB employees.

Current vendor agreements expire in April and Phillips wants to move them to a single vendor for skiing, golf, food concessions and equipment rental as well as overall operations.

The IRRRB would continue to own the Giants Ridge facilities.

"This is the first time that the entire Giants Ridge operations will be placed under private contract," Phillips said in a letter to board members, adding that the current mishmash of management has "affected the ability of Giants Ridge to perform successfully."

Part of the changeover includes a provision to offer early retirement to all state employees at Giants Ridge, a move expected to cost about $900,000 and that was authorized in a bill in the 2016 Legislature.

The IRRRB is expected to approve the measure at a meeting in St. Paul on Tuesday.

The IRRRB came under heavy scrutiny last year when the Minnesota Legislative Auditor blasted the agency's spending, loan monitoring and follow-up on financial incentives and promised job creation. The auditor also was critical of the ongoing losses at Giants Ridge.

The IRRRB now is spending about $1.9 million per year to subsidize Giants Ridge, a 500 percent increase since 2006. The agency also has spent $17.4 million in operations since 2006 and spent another $26.5 million in capital investments, the auditor noted. The legislative auditor's report questioned why a government agency is running a tourist destination that requires a large subsidy each year, and it recommended that the IRRRB take a hard look at whether Giants Ridge fits into its core mission of economic development on the Iron Range.

Despite the audit, however, the IRRRB last year voted to spend an additional $5.7 million to add two new chairlifts to Giants Ridge. State lawmakers who make up the IRRRB voted 9-0 to spend the taconite tax money on the request of staff who said the slow, 30-year-old chairlifts being replaced are a deterrent to attracting skiers to the area.

The new high-speed lifts, which will cut the trip time uphill in half, follow a new $10 million chalet that opened last fall for which the IRRRB contributed $6.2 million and the 2014 state construction bonding bill added $3.2 million.

Phillips and Iron Range lawmakers have defended IRRRB ownership of the resort complex — which includes golf courses, cross-country and downhill skiing, mountain biking and more — saying Giants Ridge has more than paid for itself in outside tourism dollars spent in the Biwabik area and with increased recreational opportunities for local residents.

A 2012 economic impact study by the University of Minnesota Duluth found that the $3.8 million in annual sales at Giants Ridge pumped nearly $6.3 million into the area's economy in wages and other benefits. That total increases to $8 million if spending at hotels and condominiums is included.

Giants Ridge started as a small, private ski hill in 1959. It was acquired, expanded and reopened by the IRRRB in 1983.