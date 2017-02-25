Delays, new forms and more: Get ready for 2017 tax season

Still, Ron Twedt said there's not much for the average person to do now to prepare for any coming tax changes that haven't been enacted yet.

"I do think it's wise and probably good citizenship just to pay attention to policy discussions so you have some sense of where things might be going," said Twedt, an assistant professor of accounting at Concordia College's Offutt School of Business in Moorhead.

The 2018 tax filing season could be a lot different if certain proposals are passed. But even before that, Twedt and other local tax experts said there are important things to keep in mind as people gather W-2s and receipts this spring.

Here are some tips to get ready for filing in 2017.

New delays

The big talker this year has been the PATH Act, said Kathy Reiniger, an H&R Block franchisee in Fargo. The new tax law, meant to help deal with tax fraud, was expected to affect about 15 million taxpayers who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit.

The new rules required the IRS to start releasing these refunds on Feb. 15, and some still haven't received their money. The reason, Reiniger said, is it gave the federal agency more time to use a better system to match W-2s from businesses to those returns, preventing fraudulent returns that can be hard to recover.

All about fraud

Fraud prevention is always a top concern of the IRS, and Reiniger said filers will notice they'll be asked to enter their driver's license number on returns this year. It's one more way to prove identity and try to prevent others from filing fraudulent returns, she said.

It was optional last year, and while some states now require it for state returns, it's still optional for federal returns in 2017.

Some W-2 forms now include a 16-character verification code that must be entered to verify accuracy as another fraud prevention tool.

Proof of insurance

They're not brand new, but 1095 forms can trip up many filers, Reiniger said.

These forms are used to verify health insurance status, an important thing to prevent hefty fines that non-insured filers now face, but they can be even more crucial for those who get their insurance from a federal or state marketplace.

Insurance buyers through the marketplace enter an estimate of their income for the next year, which sets their monthly premiums, and the 1095-a form reconciles how much they actually earned with their expected income.

Some will end up having to pay more, while others will get a credit if their income was lower than anticipated.

Marketplace buyers aren't the only ones who will get 1095s this year. The form's 1095-b and 1095-c versions verify the filer took an insurance policy from their employer or bought their own directly from an insurance company, not the marketplace.

She said the IRS extended the deadline for 1095-b and 1095-c forms this year, meaning many people already filed without even having that form. That's fine for this year, but she said filers should bring in any 1095 forms they do have.

Parental perks

Tami Vigen, owner of four Liberty Tax Service locations in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead, said filers are often unsure if they can claim adult children as dependents. Many think they can't be claimed after turning 18—they lose the Child Tax Credit once they turn 17—but she said they can still be claimed until age 24 under many circumstances.

Parents of college-aged children should also remember to file for education credits, she said. Using a 1098-t form, they can get credit for tuition expenses, and Vigen said many parents of first-year college students don't realize they might be eligible.

File early

There's another relatively simple way to prevent being a victim of fraud, according to Twedt: File as early as possible.

"If you get it taken care of, then that might get ahead of somebody who might do that," he said.

Filing locks up a person's ID, making it harder for someone else to file a fraudulent claim that could hold up a return.

"But I'm not going to tell you that mine is finished, so do as I say, not as I do," Twedt joked.

Maybe 2017 will be the year to not procrastinate until the last minute. No matter what, file returns by this year's deadline on Tuesday, April 18.