Ask a Trooper: Speeding on icy roads

A: Our main mission is to promote traffic safety through education and enforcement. One of the top contributing factors to why people are losing their lives and being injured on our roadways is speeding or traveling too fast for conditions. Law enforcement sees this far too often. In most cases, these tragic crashes are preventable.

Many of the fatal and serious injury crashes that I have investigated are the one-vehicle rollovers -or a two-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles was traveling too fast for conditions, lost control and struck another vehicle.

We all have an obligation to drive with due care and adjust our driving skills to the weather, road and traffic conditions. This is especially true in winter when weather and road conditions can frequently change.

Losing control of a vehicle is evidence that the driver committed a violation of a traffic or equipment law. Failure to drive with due care is the most common violation when a vehicle loses control and goes off the roadway.

The number one thing we can all do is slow down and increase our following distances, especially when roads are slippery and the visibility becomes poor.

In my experience and when talking with my co-workers, the reasons found for a vehicle losing control on slippery road surfaces are typically:

Traveling too fast for conditions.

Using cruise control on poor road conditions.

Following too close.

Distracted driving

Unsafe tires

Driving while impaired

Fatigued driving

Each year, 20-30 State Patrol squad cars are struck while at the scene of a crash or traffic stop because of one or more of these factors. Other factors include drivers that fail to move over for emergency vehicles.

We take traffic enforcement very seriously. Our goal is to reduce crashes and keep everyone safe on our roadways.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. Send your questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota to trooper@duluthnews.com or Sgt. Neil Dickenson – Minnesota State Patrol at 1131 Mesaba Ave, Duluth, MN 55811. You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NE or reach him at neil.dickenson@state.mn.us.