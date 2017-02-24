Wisconsin man killed in single-vehicle crash
A 34-year-old Siren, Wis., man was killed Thursday when the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in nearby Grantsburg.
Zachary Meyer was traveling east on East Harmon Avenue when his vehicle failed to stop at the intersection at Airport Road, said the Burnett County Sheriff's Office in a news release. The crash happened at 4:17 a.m., and Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Meyer, traveling in a 1999 Chevrolet pickup, was not wearing a seatbelt, said the news release.
The Grantsburg Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance also responded to the scene.