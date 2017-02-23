If approved, the package would offer the assistance via a city tax abatement, in hopes that St. Louis County would follow suit with another $250,000 tax abatement of its own for the proposed Capstone Apartment project.

In total, Capstone LLC would then receive assistance worth $528,000 for a project expected to cost more than $14.6 million.

The developer hopes to begin construction in May, said Keith Hamre, Duluth's director of planning and construction services.

The new building would be located just south of the Village At Matterhorn development on Matterhorn Drive and west of Burning Tree Road. The same development group put up the 96-unit Matterhorn apartment complex, with 68 of those units designated as "affordable housing."

Hamre said the Capstone building is designed to provide market rate "workforce housing" for people earning $27,000 to $78,000 per year.

Rents in the building are expected to range from $900 for a studio apartment to $2,200 for a three-bedroom apartment. Those rents don't include charges for electricity, gas or water/sewer service.

The units might be a financial stretch for people whose wages fall on the lower end of the "workforce housing" spectrum, as a person earning $27,000 would need to dedicate 40 percent of their income to rent a Capstone studio apartment.

A resolution to be considered Monday states: "The city is in need of fostering the development of this kind of housing, as it is currently in short supply, and the inability to find affordable housing for their workers is having a negative effect on economic development efforts in the city."

As a condition of the proposed agreement, the developer commits to maintain the 68 units of affordable housing at Matterhorn — charging rates that conform with Minnesota Housing Finance Agency guidelines — for the 20-year term of the tax abatement package.

Hamre said the developer also has agreed to enter into a project labor agreement, pledging to construct the building with workers earning union-scale wages, and to meet whatever additional requirements the city may adopt for projects that receive public assistance. City administration currently is in the process of reviewing those policies, with an eye toward improved consistency.