Nolan to host two Northland forums

Nolan will attend a forum beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at Hibbing City Hall, 401 E. 21st St. Officials from Hibbing, Nashwauk, Virginia, Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt are expected to attend the forum.

A second forum is planned for 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hermantown City Hall, 5015 Maple Grove Road. Officials from Duluth, Hermantown and St. Louis and Carlton counties are expected to attend Saturday’s forum.

The meetings will include discussion with local wastewater treatment managers, economic developers and local and regional planners.