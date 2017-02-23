Friday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: Windy; snow in Wisconsin
The latest news involving the winter storm is it has shifted even farther south.
This means the majority of the Northland will hardly see a thing. It will be windy but the snow looks to stay south in Wisconsin. The Birkie is right on the cusp of 6 inches of snow but with the shift now looks to be leaning toward 2-4 inches of snow. Travel around Minneapolis and southern Minnesota will be dangerous Friday, especially by the late afternoon for the southern metro.
Lake Effect snow will take over Saturday.
FORECAST
Friday: Windy and light snow. High 26. Low 18.
Saturday: Snow on the South Shore. High 26. Low 16.
Sunday: Chance of snow. High 27. Low 12.
Monday: A peek of sun. High 32. Low 17.
Tuesday: More snow possible. High 33. Low 20.
Wednesday: Snowstorm No. 2? High 30. Low 23.
Thursday: More snowfall. High 26. Low 14.