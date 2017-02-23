Search
    Two found dead in house fire in northwest Minnesota

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:57 p.m.

    NORTHOME, Minn. -- Two people were found dead after a house fire early Wednesday in Northome, Koochiching County officials said.

    The town is about 40 miles northwest of Bemidji.

    At approximately 12:27 a.m. on Wednesday, Koochiching County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Northome Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12233 Highway 71 in Northome.

    Upon arrival, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. After firefighters put out the fire, two bodies were located in the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The identity of the individuals has not yet been confirmed, the release said, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

