U.S. reverses Obama-era move to phase out private prisons

In a memo made public on Thursday, Feb. 23, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Obama policy impaired the government's ability to meet the future needs of the federal prison system.

The Obama administration said in August 2016 it planned a gradual phase-out of private prisons by letting contracts expire or by scaling them back to a level consistent with recent declines in the U.S. prison population.

It said privately operated prisons were less safe and a poor substitute for government-run facilities.

"The (Obama administration) memorandum changed long-standing policy and practice, and impaired the bureau's ability to meet the future needs of the federal correctional system. Therefore, I direct the bureau to return to its previous approach," Sessions said in a letter dated Tuesday to Thomas Kane, acting director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.