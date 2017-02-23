S&P 500 inches up after Trump jobs pledge

At a meeting with about two dozen chief executives, Trump said he plans to bring millions of jobs back to the United States, without revealing a specific plan on how to counter a decades-long fall in factory jobs.

"We have seen quite a bit about that conference of business leaders with some extremely positive comments about the administration and their facilitation of a more pro-business-friendly environment," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland.

"That sort of endorsement from some of the major corporations around the country and around the world suggests to investors that this is a new era."

Trump is expected to introduce a series of proposals that could benefit companies, including tax reforms, a reduction in regulation and increased infrastructure spending that were a part of his election campaign.

Those promises have helped spur equities to record highs, with the S&P 500 up more than 10 percent since the election.

Investors, however, are looking for more clarity on the proposals, which has kept the benchmark S&P index in a tight daily trading range. It has failed to register a move of at least one percent in either direction since Dec. 7.

Trump is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.72 points, or 0.17 percent, to 20,810.32, the S&P 500 gained 0.99 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,363.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.12 points, or 0.43 percent, to 5,835.51.

The Dow managed to notch a record high for a tenth straight session, the longest streak since 1987. The streak of gains is the longest for the index since March 2013.

Energy, up 0.5 percent, was the best performing of the major S&P sectors as oil prices climbed.