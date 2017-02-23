Executive council approves new Kennecott copper leases

The council, made up of the state's highest-elected officials, voted 4-1 to approve the new leases that allow exploration, and potentially mining, under 6,800 acres of land where the state owns the mineral rights.

Kennecott already had the rights to 85 different tracts on thousands of acres where the state owns the mineral rights clustered around the tiny town of Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth. The new leases are mostly south of Minnesota Highway 210 and near the county line.

Mining companies pay a small fee for the exclusive right to explore on land where the state holds the mineral rights. Then, if any actual mining takes place, the companies pay a per-ton production tax on any ore produced.

State Auditor Rebecca Otto was the only vote against the leases, expressing concerns over long-term financial liability for the state. Gov. Mark Dayton, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, Attorney General Laurie Swanson and Secretary of State Steve Simon voted for the leases.

In December, Kennecott notified the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that it will drill up to 20 new holes this winter on land where it already has leased the state mineral rights. Kennecott expects to be finished with the test borings by April 1, before the ground thaws. The company has agreements with various property owners to work on the lands.

Kennecott has been closing in on a large deposit of copper-nickel and other valuable metals for the past 15 years with millions of dollars spent, nearly 250 holes already drilled and more than 23 miles of core samples studied.

Kennecott, a subsidiary of global mining giant Rio Tinto, made a major finding of high-grade copper near Tamarack in 2008, but the global recession killed copper prices and virtually halted new exploration for several years. In 2014, fledgling investment firm Talon Metals agreed to buy into the slow-moving Tamarack project, a sort of junior partner to infuse cash to help rekindle exploration.

Kennecott has identified a deposit of copper-nickel-platinum group metals deep underground and sprinkled across an area that's about 12 miles long and nearly 2 miles wide, although there isn't necessarily mineralization throughout that entire area. Experts say that, unlike the Duluth Complex where PolyMet is hoping to mine copper, in which large amounts of lower-grade copper are present, the Tamarack area appears to have smaller amounts of very high-grade copper.