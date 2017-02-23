Law enforcement arrested 33 people Thursday, Lt. Tom Iverson of the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a press conference held in Mandan just after 1 p.m. He wasn't aware of injuries to protesters or law enforcement.

"Things have been flowing very smoothly," Iverson said.

Eleven people were arrested Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, law enforcement officers and North Dakota National Guard members entered the main Dakota Access Pipeline resistance camp, and they are continuing to go through the camp.

Authorities were using plastic handcuffs and placing those arrested into transport vans. Some of the protesters refused to walk, and had to be carried.

About 25 arrests so far at #NoDAPL camp. People were offered transportation assistance but none chose to take it. pic.twitter.com/mKOwHem1st — Amy Dalrymple (@AmyDalrympleFCC) February 23, 2017

Iverson said there had been no reports of injuries to protesters or officers, and there had been no known use of less-than-lethal munitions.

One protester climbed on top of a building to avoid officers, but eventually came down using a ladder.

Prior to entering the camp, officers and Guard members staged heavy equipment and Humvees on the hill above the camp. A helicopter and airplane also flew above the camp throughout the day.

A woman who appears to be a tribal elder is among those arrested at #NoDAPL camp pic.twitter.com/jcOgo567r3 — Amy Dalrymple (@AmyDalrympleFCC) February 23, 2017

About 18 National Guard members, along with equipment, joined officers moving into the camp.

Cleanup equipment rolling in as more arrests made. About a dozen arrested. Vans are transporting arrestees. #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/QTPj5EQtEh — Amy Dalrymple (@AmyDalrympleFCC) February 23, 2017

About a dozen people have crossed the frozen Cannonball River and re-entered the camp as of 9 a.m. Thursday. Cleanup was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Law enforcement staging on hill above Oceti Sakowin camp #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/k7SI52l6es — Amy Dalrymple (@AmyDalrympleFCC) February 23, 2017

Heavy law enforcement contingent rolling in over hill near #NoDAPL camp pic.twitter.com/bFsp2QaYgS — Amy Dalrymple (@AmyDalrympleFCC) February 23, 2017

"We don't know exactly what's inside some of the remaining structures," Iverson said before officers moved into the camp. A total of 11 people were arrested Wednesday, according to a list of names provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers previously announced it would close the camp Wednesday, and Gov. Doug Burgum signed an evacuation order with a Wednesday deadline, emphasizing safety concerns and the need to clean up the camp ahead of spring flooding. Burgum said Wednesday evening that people could still leave voluntarily Thursday.

Those arrested Wednesday included one member of the media, Jack Smith IV of Mic, an online news outlet. Iverson said everyone was warned to leave Highway 1806 or face arrest.

One person arrested who reported a hip injury was "medically cleared" from the hospital and taken to jail, Iverson said. Most of those who were arrested were taken to the Lake Region Correctional Facility in Devils Lake. None of those who were arrested Wednesday were from North Dakota. Four are from California, while the others are from Canada, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

There was no new information Thursday morning about the 17-year-old girl who was "severely burned" Wednesday and airlifted to Minneapolis or the 7-year-old boy who also injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.