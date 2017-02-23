The National Weather Service is forecasting 6 to 12 inches of snow across southern Minnesota, brushing the southern Twin Cities, and into central and northeastern Wisconsin, most of it falling during the day Friday.

Areas from Duluth north are expected to see little if any accumulating snow. Winter storm watches remain in effect only for northern Wisconsin.

Hayward still is expected to get 2 to 5 inches of snow, as of Thursday afternoon’s forecast update — just in time for Saturday’s Birkebeiner ski race, whatever form it takes.

Winter storm and blizzard warnings are posted from southern Minnesota into central Wisconsin, where a foot or more snow is expected Friday.

The storm is marking an abrupt change from the April-like spring weather of the past two weeks, back to February and winter. After highs in the 40s, 50s and even 60s in recent days, high temperatures by Friday and through the weekend will be only in the 20s. Another warm-up to above-freezing temperatures is expected by Monday and Tuesday.