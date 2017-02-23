The National Weather Service is forecasting 6-12 inches of snow across southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and into central and northern Wisconsin, most of it falling during the day Friday.

Hayward is expected to get 4-6 inches, as of Thursday morning’s forecast update, while the Twin Ports now is expected only to see an inch or two of new snow on Friday. Little or no snow is expected on the Iron Range.

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of southern and east-central Minnesota, as far north as Hinckley, for the entire day Friday. All of Northwestern Wisconsin is included in the watch, including Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Washburn, Sawyer and Iron counties.

A blizzard warning is posted for Southwestern Minnesota where high winds and heavy snow are expected to reduce visibility to nearly zero on Friday.

Friday’s snow will mark an abrupt change from the April-like spring weather of the past two weeks, back to February and winter. After highs in the 40s, 50s and even 60s in recent days, high temperatures by Friday and through the weekend will be only in the 20s. Another warm-up to above-freezing temperatures is expected by Tuesday.