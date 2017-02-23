Minnesota Power said their crews responded to an affecting about 4,000 customers in the East Duluth neighborhoods of Hunters Park, Congdon, Morley Heights and Chester Park Wednesday night.

The Duluth-based utility said the outage began about 5 p.m. with the majority of customers restored between 9 and 10 p.m.

The second outage started at 7 a.m. today with most customers back on by 10 a.m., Minnesota Power said. That outage caused major traffic delays in eastern Duluth this morning, especially along London Road, when lights went dark.

Minnesota Power said only that the second outage was “related to last night’s outage.’’