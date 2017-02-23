Minnesota Power's online outage map indicated that about 3,800 customers were without power as of 8:45 a.m. in parts of the city's Chester Park, Congdon Park, Hunters Park, Morley Heights and Lakeside neighborhoods.

A power outage affected about 4,000 customers in the same general area on Wednesday night, with most customers having their power restored by about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Minnesota Power issued a statement this morning:

"A variety of factors caused last night’s outages affecting around 4,000 customers across several east Duluth neighborhoods. Issues included equipment failure (such as insulators and switches), ice buildup on lines and trees and a squirrel tangled in a jumper. Restoration time was delayed as crews had to walk the lines in the dark to pinpoint the faulty equipment and then replace it.

"This morning’s outage affecting many of the same customers is related to last night’s outage. Crews are performing switching activities to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Power is expected to be restored to the majority of customers this morning."