Garvey also ran twice for statewide political office, securing the Democratic nominations to challenge then-Sen. Bob Kasten in 1986 and then-Gov. Tommy Thompson in 1998, but fell short in both contests. Garvey later founded Fighting Bob Fest, an annual event celebrating progressive politics, and despite suffering from Parkinson's disease, spoke at the event in September.

"Ed never gave up the fight," said Dave Zweifel, the retired Capital Times editor who was a close friend of Garvey's. "He relished a good fight. He lived a life that makes me jealous, actually. He helped so many people fight so many causes."

Garvey, 76, had battled Parkinson's for several years, Zweifel said, increasingly frustrating him as the disease curtailed his quick wit.

"He was a lot of fun to campaign with," said Barbara Lawton, who was Garvey's running mate during his campaign for governor. "He was creative. I learned so much. I can't begin to measure how much I learned."

DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, expressed "deep sadness" at Garvey's death.

"Ed literally built us into a union, thanks to his brilliance and loyalty to the players, and no one will ever forget his biting and effective wit," Smith said in a statement.

Garvey, a Wisconsin native, remained with the NFLPA from 1971 to 1983, and led the union through two strikes, including a 57-day stoppage in 1982.

After leaving the NFLPA, Garvey returned to Wisconsin to become deputy attorney general under Bronson La Follette, a post he held for two years before entering private law practice and politics. Garvey lost his Senate bid to Kasten 52 to 48 percent, and his later run for governor 60 to 39 percent.

Glenn Stoddard, who now practices law in Bayfield, was Garvey's law partner in Madison for about 10 years, starting in 1995.

"He was a great lawyer and a great human being," said Stoddard. "He was an intelligent man, extremely motivated to fight the good fight for the little guy whose civil rights were being trampled by government or big business."

Garvey's work in a 2000 lawsuit brought on behalf of inmates at the Supermax state prison in Boscobel led to a settlement that helped address the basic needs of inmates and barred mentally ill inmates from being placed at Supermax.

Garvey worked to stop a zinc and copper mine near the northern Wisconsin city of Crandon, and also intervened in a massive settlement with tobacco companies, fighting to lower the amount of money that law firms were paid for their work in the case.