Weather Service: No snow in Ironwood for first time in February since 1942
The National Weather Service in Marquette, Mich., reported that the official snow depth in Ironwood on Wednesday was zero — just the second time that has happened in the month of February in the past 100 years.
The previous no-snow February day in the past century was Feb. 27, 1942, the Weather Service said. Ironwood, along with nearby Hurley, typically sees abundant snowfall each winter, thanks to lake-effect snow off of Lake Superior.
Ironwood hit 56 degrees on Tuesday and nearly reached 50 again on Wednesday, part of a prolonged stretch of unseasonably warm weather that has decimated the snowpack.