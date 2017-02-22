Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Weather Service: No snow in Ironwood for first time in February since 1942

    By Andrew Krueger Today at 8:49 p.m.

    The National Weather Service in Marquette, Mich., reported that the official snow depth in Ironwood on Wednesday was zero — just the second time that has happened in the month of February in the past 100 years.

    The previous no-snow February day in the past century was Feb. 27, 1942, the Weather Service said. Ironwood, along with nearby Hurley, typically sees abundant snowfall each winter, thanks to lake-effect snow off of Lake Superior.

    Ironwood hit 56 degrees on Tuesday and nearly reached 50 again on Wednesday, part of a prolonged stretch of unseasonably warm weather that has decimated the snowpack.

    Explore related topics:NewsWeather
    Advertisement
    randomness