Three people hurt, one seriously, in Iron Range crash

The Patrol reported that Schrumpf's 1998 Chevrolet Blazer was stopped in the right lane of eastbound Highway 169 when it was rear-ended by a 2001 Ford F-150 that was attempting to avoid it in the right lane. It was unknown if Schrumpf was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the Patrol reported.

The Ford's driver, Joyce Marie Burgau, 27, of Hibbing and passenger, Andrew Les Burgau, 27, of Hibbing, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, the Patrol reported.