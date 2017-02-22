Thursday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: All eyes on the end of the week
There still a large weather-maker sliding through the upper Midwest Thursday night through Saturday morning.
Recent model runs have again pushed the storm to the south. The heaviest snowfall looks to fall through southern Minnesota to central Wisconsin and up to the U.P. of Michigan. The Hayward lakes area is still looking at 6 give or take an inch.
Friday will also feature extremely windy conditions lowering visibilities. Travel to Minneapolis will not be encouraged, especially after mid-morning.
FORECAST
Thursday: Cloudy skies. High 36. Low 27.
Friday: Very windy. High 32. Low 22.
Saturday: Lake effect on South Shore. High 24. Low 16.
Sunday: Light snow possible. High 23. Low 10.
Monday: Partly cloudy. High 28. Low 7.
Tuesday: PM snow. High 27. Low 20.
Wednesday: Another snow storm possible. High 36. Low 22.